$60 million Albertville project moving along

"We didn't know we moved in right when it was happening," said Kimberly Cutler.

From Kimberly Cutler's front yard, you can see construction on the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater is in full swing.

"Yesterday, there was a big vibration in our house," said Cutler.

She was hearing and feeling, what crews say, were multiple blasts for installing a new underground sewage system.

"I honestly thought it was an earthquake," said Cutler.

Cutler and city council member Jill Oakley agree it'll be worth it in the end.

"We're excited to see it come to fruition," said Oakley.

The first round of the project will take 14 months and the second round will take 2 years. The new park will have a 9,000 seat amphitheater, multiple sports courts, over four miles of hiking trails and more; all sitting on about 125 acres of land.

Now, some neighbors are concerned about traffic. Oakley says the council found a solution. They will add entrances to the park that connect to Highway 431 and improve nearby, smaller roads.

"So that people can get into the park that are visiting our city," said Oakley.

And for now, it's a waiting game for homeowners nearby

"It is loud. We experience it 6 days a week. But, when it's done and over with, it is what it is. It's going to be a park, and I'm excited about it," said Cutler.

