A 1994 Toyota could sell for more than $90,000

Courtesy Toyota

This isn't exactly the everyday Toyota you might expect, but rather a very rare sports car.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 8:50 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A 1994 Toyota with only 7,000 miles will sell for at least $90,000 on the vehicle auction website BringATrailer.com. This isn't your run-of-the-mill Camry or Corolla, this is a Toyota Supra. The sports car was discontinued in the mid-1990s and has developed a massive following. Autoblog.come reports Toyota will reveal an all-new Supra later this month. The Supra is bright red with a beige leather interior and comes equipped with a six-speed transmission. The Supra's carfax shows it has had two owners in the last 25 years and was never in a crash. The auction ends on Thursday, January 3rd.

