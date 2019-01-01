A 1994 Toyota could sell for more than $90,000

A 1994 Toyota with only 7,000 miles will sell for at least $90,000 on the vehicle auction website BringATrailer.com. This isn't your run-of-the-mill Camry or Corolla, this is a Toyota Supra. The sports car was discontinued in the mid-1990s and has developed a massive following. Autoblog.come reports Toyota will reveal an all-new Supra later this month. The Supra is bright red with a beige leather interior and comes equipped with a six-speed transmission. The Supra's carfax shows it has had two owners in the last 25 years and was never in a crash. The auction ends on Thursday, January 3rd.