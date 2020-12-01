93-year-old driver killed in Limestone County after leaving roadway, hitting fence and tree 

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Limestone County.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash involved one vehicle and happened at 12:49 p.m. It claimed the life of Edgar David Hardiman, 93, from Ardmore, Tennessee.

Troopers say Hardiman was fatally injured when the Ford F-150 he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway, ran through a fence and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 251 near Sharp Road, about seven miles north of Athens.

Troopers continue to investigate.