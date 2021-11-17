91-year-old man donates bicycles to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, deputies will distribute them to people in need

A 91-year-old man has made it his mission to try to spread a little joy this holiday season in the form of free bicycles.

This all started last year when "the bicycle man" donated 30 bicycles to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday 91-year-old Leon McClung, AKA the bicycle man, made in stop in Dekalb County to donate 30 more.

"Mr. McClung is doing amazing things," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "He's doing the work of the Lord and this definitely shows it."

Leon and his son Bruce came from Georgia to deliver the bicycles to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office.

"When he got out of the truck he was all smiles and I kind of want to think that's the way these children are going to be when they see that bicycle Mr. McClung provided, Sheriff Welden said." They're going to be all smiles. That's what we enjoy here in Dekalb County."

McClung's nephew Wade Gorham is a Battalion Chief at the Fort Payne Fire Department.

He was there for the drop-off on Wednesday too.

Last year Gorham first contacted Sheriff Welden with the idea to have the bicycles brought here.

Sheriff Welden says he's glad to be doing this a second year.

All of the bikes will be delivered to people in need across Dekalb County this holiday season.

They all have a special note from McClung attached to them.

Each bike McClung bought from a yard sale.

All year long he works to make sure they're in the best shape possible before delivering them to the sheriff's office to be distributed.

"This is a side here not many people see, when we get to do this we're all smiles," Sheriff Welden said. "When we get to do this it's really exciting. You're bringing some joy to someone that maybe hasn't had any joy in a long time. So, this is the side of law enforcement that really pays off and really gives you the honor just to wear that badge and be a true servant to the community."

Sheriff Welden says McClung told him he hopes to do this as long as he's able.