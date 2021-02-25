$90 million Polyplex investment will bring 100 new jobs to Decatur

An expansion at the Polyplex USA facility in Decatur will bring 100 new jobs to the area.

The company, which was founded in India in 1984, announced plans on Thursday to invest more than $90.6 million to expand production of polyester film.

The announcement says “Polyplex plans to add a second Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) film line at the Alabama facility, with an additional investment to create matching capacity for captive resin.”

It says BOPET is used in packaging, electrical and other industrial applications.

“Alabama is a welcoming home to companies from around the world, and it’s great to see that Polyplex is including Decatur in its growth plans,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling responded as well, saying “This expansion solidifies Polyplex’s presence in Decatur, and we are grateful that their leaders recognize our community as a prime location for their continued growth.”