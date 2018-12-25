Clear

9 people injured on crash off I-65 outside Birmingham

One victim sustained serious enough injuries that he or she was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 8:36 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Nine people were injured in a violent car crash on Highway 31 just off I-65 in Alabaster on Christmas Eve. ABC 33/40 in Birmingham reports one of the victims was life-flighted to the hospital in serious condition. The wreck occurred just before 8 PM Monday night. At this point police are only saying this was a t-bone crash. Highway 31 was shut down for several hours until the wreck was cleared.

