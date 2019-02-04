9 arrested in DeKalb County sweep

Photo Gallery 9 Images
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department arrested nine people in a saturation of five areas of the county.
Friday through Sunday, deputies and Drug Task Force agents conducted traffic stops, investigated suspicious persons, and concerned citizen complaints in the Adamsburg, Dogtown, Mt. Vernon, Cartersville, and Ider areas.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This was a random weekend patrol saturation targeting Lookout Mountain and the North end of the county. We are pleased in the results of these saturations.”
Tyler Pruett, department spokesman, said these people were arrested and charged:
Michael Wooden (29 of Fyffe)
* Failure to Appear
* Possession of Controlled Substance
* Drug Paraphernalia
Julia Doss (22 of Dawson)
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Controlled Substance
John McNew (45 of Collinsville)
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Controlled Substance
* Tampering with Physical Evidence
Jennifer Morris (39 of Collinsville)
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Controlled Substance
Mason Plunk (34 of Section)
* Controlled Substance
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
Lisa Wilbanks (49 of Fyffe)
* Possession of Controlled Substance (x2)
* Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Jenkins (39 of Higdon)
* Failure to Appear (x6)
Sabrina Lowry (23 of Collinsville)
* Attempting to Elude
* Disorderly Conduct
* Resisting Arrest
* Tampering with Evidence
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Promoting Prison Contraband, 3rd Degree
* Public Intoxication
Adam Hagan (40 of Elgin, Texas)
* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
* Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
