8th annual Huntsville Restaurant Week begins Friday

The start of the 8th annual Huntsville Restaurant Week is just a few days away and local restaurants are gearing up for a week they say is important for business.

More than 50 restaurants and breweries are participating in the 10-day event and will have different specials for customers to try out each day.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley both spoke about the importance a week like this has on the community. They encouraged the public to come out and support local businesses.

One chef said weeks like these are important because they bring new people into restaurants and allow them to showcase the new things they have on their menus.

"It brings people to your restaurants, you know, it creates so much of an atmosphere of places people don't even know anything about," a local chef, Jeff Vance, said.

Huntsville Restaurant Week will begin August 9th and end on the 18th. Each day, visitors can enter themselves into a giveaway by simply putting #DineHSV and posting it on their social media when they visit a participating restaurant.

For more information about the week, click here.