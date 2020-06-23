82-year-old man reported missing, endangered in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an 82-year-old man reported missing and endangered.

Authorities say Franklin Francis Shirley was last seen on June 18 in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green around 12 p.m., and he may have a condition that impairs his judgment. They say he may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van with the Alabama tag, 47B68R6.

The state alert issued Tuesday afternoon says Shirley talked about going to Arkansas.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 or call 911.