800 miles from Buffalo, Bills fans gather for AFC Championship game

More than 800 miles from Buffalo, dozens of Bills fans gathered in Huntsville to watch the team fight for a chance to play in its first Super Bowl since 1994.

From wings and beer to hats and jerseys, you might confuse Baumhower's with a Buffalo spot when the Rocket City Bills Backers are around. It’s where they’ve watched every game for the last several years.

While they didn’t get the result they hoped for Sunday -- the Chiefs won 38-24 -- it was still a special day.

The Backers, formally organized as a group on Facebook in 2003, started with about 12 members, but that has since grown to more than 200.

Organizer David McCarty called the group “the best thing ever,” saying, even hundreds of miles away from Western New York, there is a real sense of community among them.

“It’s just a simple ‘Go bills’ and you’re family, out of the gate, you’re family,” he said.

Bills season ticket holder Edward Carney has been a member of the group for several years. Normally, he spends his weekends truckin’ up to Buffalo to watch home games. This year, with no fans allowed in Bills Stadium, he said hanging out with the Backers has been a great alternative.

“Having an opportunity somewhere local with fellow Bills fans that can commiserate the bad times and enjoy the good times that we're having now is a great way to at least spend one day a week and like I said, they're a great group,” he explained.

One game away from the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 25 years, they celebrated the highs and suffered through the lows together Sunday.

“Family over everything is what it comes down to,” Andy Reimondo, a Western New York native and first-year Backer, said. “We’re always here to help each other no matter what and when it comes down to it, it’s for the love of the game and love of each other. That’s really what it is. It’s the city of community love out of Buffalo and we just spread it wherever we go.”