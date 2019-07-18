8-year-old rescued from creek in Lauderdale County

An 8-year-old boy got into a bad situation on Wednesday as he and his cousin tubed down Blue Water Creek off of County Road 33 in Lauderdale County.

Water levels are still dangerously high in the Shoals from Wednesday's rain.

Isaac Brown, a firefighter with Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department, told WAAY 31 it was a tense situation as they rescued the child. The child was hanging onto a tree in the rushing water, as they tried to get him to grab the rescue rope and let go of the tree limbs.

"Him being so young, he was just scared to let go of the tree and grab the rope. At that point, we made the decision to put me in the water," said Brown.

Brown said as he jumped into the creek, the water was just about over his head.

"The current was so bad, I couldn't get all the way to him. We had to climb the tree he was in," said Brown. "At one point, the child went underwater and when he went underwater...this was my time to make the leap from the tree."

Brown grabbed the boy and held onto him.

"He was still scared when I grabbed a hold of him and I told him, 'Listen, do not let go,'" said Brown.

Brown said it was a team effort between the volunteer fire departments of Greenhill and Killen to rescue the child.

"Thirty seconds later, we would have been in real trouble, so the good Lord had his hand on us that day," said Brown.

Right after the child was rescued, Brown and Fire Chief Barry Gray had to see a doctor because the trees they climbed were covered in poison oak. He says he never got to talk to the boy he saved.

"I hope that I can maybe reach out to him and meet him on better circumstances," said Brown.

Officials said the little boy was checked out by an ambulance crew for some scrapes and bruises, but he did not have to go to the hospital. They have not released the child's name.