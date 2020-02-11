Clear

8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado receives scholarships

Both of his parents were killed in the tornado in December.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 1:14 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The 8-year-old boy who was critically injured after a tornado swept through Town Creek just got a college scholarship.

Wallace State Community College awarded Landen Godsey a full tuition scholarship. The University of Alabama Foundation is also putting money towards Landen's future education.

Landen is still in rehab. Both of his parents were killed in the tornado in December.

His family is trying to get his favorite wrestler, John Cena, to visit him. Read about that here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events