8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado receives scholarships

The 8-year-old boy who was critically injured after a tornado swept through Town Creek just got a college scholarship.

Wallace State Community College awarded Landen Godsey a full tuition scholarship. The University of Alabama Foundation is also putting money towards Landen's future education.

Landen is still in rehab. Both of his parents were killed in the tornado in December.

His family is trying to get his favorite wrestler, John Cena, to visit him. Read about that here.