The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it worked its first drowing of the season on Saturday.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said 8-year-old Colton Elbrey drowned after swimming at Slick Rock, about 10 miles west of Russellville.

Sheriff Oliver said a park ranger and others noticed him in distress and started performing CPR. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is investigating.