8-run sixth crushes Trash Pandas

The Trash Pandas led 4-0 before an eight-run inning gave the Lookouts the lead.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 10:59 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

The Lookouts spoiled the Trash Pandas weekend by taking the final game of the seven-game series 10-7 Sunday night.

Jhonathan Diaz started for Rocket City and was cruising until the sixth inning. With the Trash Pandas leading 4-0, he allowed five runs to score. In total, Chattanooga scored eight that inning.

Diaz would exit without recording an out in the sixth, finishing the day after allowing five runs on four hits and striking out eight in five innings of work.

Izzy Wilson hit his 21st home run of the season in the loss.

The Trash Pandas are back on the road Tuesday to take on the Tennessee Smokies.

