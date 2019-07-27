Clear

8 rescued following charter boat fire off coast of Orange Beach

Multiple agencies responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. No one was injured, according to Orange Beach Police. (Courtesy: OBPD) Multiple agencies responded to the fire Saturday afternoon. No one was injured, according to Orange Beach Police. (Courtesy: OBPD)

One of the passengers told officials that the fire started in the engine compartment.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:47 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Courtesy: Orange Beach Police Department
Courtesy: Orange Beach Police Department
Courtesy: Orange Beach Police Department

Eight people were rescued from a charter boat Saturday afternoon after it caught fire. 

Orange Beach Fire Department (OBFD) was dispatched at about 1:55 p.m. when they got the call that the boat named the "Hoss Fly III" was on fire. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was about four nautical miles south of Perdido Pass.

Orange Beach Assistant Police Chief Steve Brown told WAAY 31 that one of the passengers said they smelled something off. They determined that the smell was coming from the engine compartment and the boat was beginning to smoke.

A couple of charter boats happened to be in the area and got to the Hoss Fly III quickly. Along with OBFD and the Coast Guard, Orange Beach Police, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)'s marine patrol and the Alabama Marine Resources Division all responded to the fire.

Brown said ALEA took four of the passengers back to shore and one of the chater boats took the other four. No one was injured in the fire.

The boat was towed back to the dock used by law enforcement where it eventually sank. 

