8 pounds of pot, pills, guns, more found in Madison County Sheriff’s Office drug bust

Three people have been arrested and charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after multiple search warrants were executed by the SWAT team and narcotics unit.

David Obryan Keith was charged with possession of marijuana; Eunice Ward was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jeremy Henry Ward was charged with possession of marijuana and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

About eight pounds of marijuana, Xanax pills, oxycodone pills, multiple firearms (one of which was stolen), and close to $21,000 in cash were recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators anticipate more arrests as a result of these narcotic investigations.