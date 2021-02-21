Clear

8-month-old murder victim honored with candlelight vigil in Decatur

MaKynslee Sanders passed away on Monday. Her official cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 11:17 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Dozens gathered in Delano Park in Decatur Sunday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the life of MaKynslee Sanders.

The eight-month-old succumbed to injuries suffered during an attack on Monday. The official cause of death has been ruled blunt force trauma.

"She was our joy and that was taken from us,” Nikki Nichols, Sanders’ grandmother, said Sunday.

With the heartbreak still fresh on the family's minds Sunday, family, friends and strangers gathered by the dozen to help honor the life of MaKynslee and show their support during this extremely difficult and tragic time.

Nichols said the family is overwhelmed by the support of the community, adding that events like Sunday’s vigil help show the family that people understand what they're going through.

"It occupies our mind, but it doesn't change a thing. We are all hurting, and our lives are forever changed because of this,” she said. “We take one day at a time. There is no answer for that."

While the family is still struggling to process the details of the incident, Nichols said they are hoping justice will be served swiftly.

"We have to relive this if it's pushed years down the road or months down the road, we have to relive this if it goes to trial. We have to look him in his face and hear every detail, and I don't think that is something we want to do after months of learning how to live and then having to relive it,” Nichols said. “I don't think that's something that's fair."

A funeral service for MaKynslee will be held at Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur on Monday at 1 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 485986

Reported Deaths: 9590
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson700781334
Mobile35289705
Madison31869432
Tuscaloosa23737404
Montgomery22234481
Shelby21565204
Baldwin19392262
Lee14779146
Morgan13468241
Etowah13042307
Calhoun12915278
Marshall11165199
Houston9991255
Limestone9253130
Elmore9228178
Cullman8822175
St. Clair8705213
Lauderdale8515208
DeKalb8399173
Talladega7391161
Walker6443240
Jackson642899
Autauga609285
Blount6040125
Colbert5965117
Coffee519896
Dale4587106
Russell398430
Franklin395475
Covington3896102
Chilton377793
Escambia374068
Tallapoosa3504139
Clarke341848
Chambers336499
Dallas3328138
Pike290770
Lawrence279485
Marion272992
Winston243763
Bibb241458
Geneva237067
Marengo230354
Pickens221153
Barbour206750
Hale205764
Fayette198254
Butler193864
Henry180141
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160240
Washington154232
Crenshaw142152
Clay141654
Macon139243
Cleburne135138
Lowndes129846
Lamar129232
Wilcox120025
Bullock114933
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97731
Greene86332
Coosa85823
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 764008

Reported Deaths: 11115
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby860271450
Davidson80243829
Knox44876559
Hamilton39675442
Rutherford37552366
Williamson24762202
Sumner21030311
Montgomery17074204
Out of TN1668193
Wilson16063206
Unassigned15573125
Sullivan14088271
Blount13849175
Washington12620230
Bradley12607137
Maury12078156
Sevier11813159
Putnam10487167
Madison9996225
Robertson8817113
Hamblen7911160
Anderson7838150
Greene7238143
Tipton686599
Coffee6221114
Gibson6146138
Dickson6088102
Cumberland6043115
Carter5899150
McMinn582289
Roane575995
Bedford5730117
Loudon557964
Jefferson5534115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Monroe521688
Dyer521599
Hawkins513291
Franklin466880
Fayette462871
Obion434892
Rhea410372
Lincoln408861
Cocke394391
Marshall386954
Cheatham383043
Weakley376859
Campbell375157
Giles368695
Henderson359571
Carroll345580
Hardeman336963
Macon332573
White330865
Hardin328862
Lauderdale308442
Henry297873
Marion287544
Wayne285830
Scott284040
Overton282457
Claiborne267464
Haywood263759
McNairy263149
Hickman261539
DeKalb260747
Smith251336
Grainger239746
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan227636
Johnson213837
Chester200446
Bledsoe197610
Crockett195846
Unicoi178147
Cannon173228
Polk171721
Lake167025
Union166630
Grundy164529
Decatur153135
Sequatchie152827
Humphreys150421
Benton149839
Lewis143924
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93015
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events