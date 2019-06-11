Huntsville gets $8 million for rail infrastructure, safety improvements along Old Highway 20

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Huntsville $8 million for rail infrastructure and safety improvements along Old Highway 20.

“This project will preserve and enhance the city’s transportation system for years to come, as well as make necessary safety developments that are crucial to the success and reliability of North Alabama’s rail system,” said U.S. Senator Richard Shelby in a statement released on Tuesday.

Shelby's office says the funding will be used for an overpass initiative to eliminate congestion and improve traffic flow in light of the future Toyota-Mazda plant. The plant will be located along the two-lane highway and, according to Shelby's office, bring 4,000 new commuters to the highway daily.

The funding will also be used to repair potholes and resurface roads. Shelby's office says the Old Highway 20 project is being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having begun in the fall of 2018, and the second and third phases expected to be completed by late 2020.