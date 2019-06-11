Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville gets $8 million for rail infrastructure, safety improvements along Old Highway 20

MGN Online MGN Online

Senator Richard Shelby's office says the project is funded through both local and federal funds.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the City of Huntsville $8 million for rail infrastructure and safety improvements along Old Highway 20.

“This project will preserve and enhance the city’s transportation system for years to come, as well as make necessary safety developments that are crucial to the success and reliability of North Alabama’s rail system,” said U.S. Senator Richard Shelby in a statement released on Tuesday.

Shelby's office says the funding will be used for an overpass initiative to eliminate congestion and improve traffic flow in light of the future Toyota-Mazda plant. The plant will be located along the two-lane highway and, according to Shelby's office, bring 4,000 new commuters to the highway daily.

The funding will also be used to repair potholes and resurface roads. Shelby's office says the Old Highway 20 project is being conducted in three phases, with the first phase having begun in the fall of 2018, and the second and third phases expected to be completed by late 2020. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events