8 men arrested (one of them twice) in Decatur drug busts

Eight men are facing multiple charges after two days of drug busts by the Decatur Police Department.

The arrests were made for activity connected to a residence in the 300 block of 8th Avenue NW, said Emme Long, police spokesperson.

On Aug. 27, investigators conducted surveillance at the residence and saw multiple hand-to-hand transactions. They then stopped a vehicle leaving the house.

Long said police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Julius Elliot, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three active Decatur police warrants. Bond was set at $1,300.

The passenger, Ronnie Elliot, was taken into custody for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,800.

Police returned to the house the next day, and Long said they once again saw transactions taking place. Again, they stopped a vehicle that was leaving the house.

Police took two occupants of the vehicle into custody: Kentavios Fuqua and Sanchez Freeman.

Fuqua was charged with attempt to flee/elude, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $900.

Freeman was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $900.

Long said that while those two were being taken into custody, multiple people came out of the residence and started yelling and cursing at investigators.

Long said Investigators attempted to arrest two of them for disorderly conduct, but they ran away and into the house. Investigators attempted to get inside, but the door was barricaded.

So, they got a search warrant.

Police found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two pistols, Long said.

Five men were arrested: Duskin Blaylock, Fernando Elliot, Ronnie Elliot, Dedrick Moody and Eric Rogers.

Ronnie Elliot had been arrested, charged and booked in the Morgan County Jail during the previous day’s traffic stop outside the residence.

He received charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, loitering in a drug house, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,500.

Blaylock was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,600.

Fernando Elliot was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $600.

Moody was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, loitering in a drug house, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and 13 outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with no bond

Rogers was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, loitering in a drug house, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $900.