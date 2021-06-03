750,000th Toyota Forklift delivered to Carter Express in Madison

The 750,000th forklift was delivered to Carter Express in Madison on Thursday.

The Toyota Forklift was produced at Toyotas Manufacturing Facility in Columbus, IN, and was delivered to Madison by Kenco Toyota Lift.

Carter Express celebrated the milestone achievement with leaders from Kenco Toyota and Toyota Material Handling.

Jessica Warnke, VP of Businesses Development for Carter Express, said, "For over 10 years, Toyota material handling has been our manufacture of choice for forklifts." "With our partnership with Kenco, will be deploying another 140 here in the Huntsville area."

A portion of those 140 forklifts coming to Huntsville will be delivered to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Plant.