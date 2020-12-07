75 people in the Shoals hospitalized with coronavirus as of Monday

Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals said it's constantly changing things to keep up with growing numbers of people being hospitalized with coronavirus.

Currently, there are 35 coronavirus patients at the North Alabama Medical Center, 34 at Helen Keller Hospital and 6 at Red Bay Hospital.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said they're a few steps away from seeing parking lots full of tents to care for patients and said that's a worst-case scenario. Right now, Helen Keller Hospital is still doing elective surgeries, but that can change in an instance because of the number of coronavirus patients.

"Particular days where we start in the 30s, then get 4 or 5 admissions throughout the day. Our nursing leadership team just met a couple of hours ago to get resources to make sure we have what we need to get through the night," said Buchanan.

Every hospital in the state has to have a contingency plan approved by the state health department in case they become overwhelmed. Some hospitals disclose these plans while others do not. Helen Keller Hospital is transparent about its plans.