$700K going to help Hispanic crime victims in Alabama

The money will help Hispanics find help after falling victim to crime.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 4:36 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 4:36 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Nearly $700,000 in federal grant money will go to a nonprofit group that works with Hispanic immigrants in central Alabama.

An announcement from the governor's office says the Birmingham-based Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is receiving the money to work with immigrants who become victims of crimes in Blount, Chilton, Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Advocates say immigrants are sometimes hesitant to report crimes because of fear of entanglement with law enforcement and cultural differences.

A statement by Gov. Kay Ivey says crime victims deserve assistance regardless of their background, and she is praising the immigrant-aid group for its work.

The money will help provide services including support groups and advocacy for crime victims.

The Justice Department grant is being administered by the state.

