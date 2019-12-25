70 for Christmas Day, staying mild through the weekend

Merry Christmas from our WAAY 31 family to yours! After the 4th warmest Christmas Eve ever in Huntsville yesterday, we can expect much of the same for your Christmas Day. But before we see those warm temperatures, we'll have to contend with some patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of north Alabama until 9 AM this Christmas morning. The greater concern for dense fog will be over the higher elevations of northeast Alabama, but everyone will likely see some patchy fog this morning. If you are traveling this morning, allow yourself a few extra minutes to get to your destination, don't forget to turn on you fog lights, and allow yourself plenty of space between you and any vehicles around you.

Once the fog dissipates this morning, the warm up begins! With lots of sunshine once again today, temperatures surge into the 60s by lunchtime and into the low 70s this afternoon. If we do hit 70 today, it will only the 7th time Huntsville hits 70 on Christmas Day since 1894! That of course is well below normal for this time of year, where our normal high is typically just 52 degrees! Clouds will start to build back in Thursday and Friday, keeping temperatures only into the mid 60s. An isolated shower is possible Friday and Saturday, but most spots stay dry.

We are closely monitoring a cold front that will make its way into north Alabama this weekend. This cold front will bring more rain and a few thunderstorms especially late Saturday night and much of Sunday. No severe weather is expected, but a couple strong storms are possible. We'll continue to monitor the weekend forecast and fine tune the details in the coming days.

Looking ahead to the New Year's holiday, temperatures will drop back to near normal thanks to this weekend's cold front. Highs on New Year's Eve next Tuesday only top out in the low 50s.