7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to test positive for the coronavirus.

He will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week.

According to a story on NASCAR.com:

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a team release. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday.

According to a team statement, Johnson has not experienced symptoms of COVID-19. He was tested upon learning Friday morning that his wife, Chandra, tested positive after experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

