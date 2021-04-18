7-run inning powers No. 13 UAH over Shorter

At Charger Park Sunday, an early deficit was no match for No. 13 UAH.

The Chargers (25-9, 18-6 GSC) trailed short 4-0 after the top of the first, but they started chipping away immediately.

A bases-loaded walk brought home one run in the first inning before a seven-run second put them in front.

The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Alaina Hampton. A liner to right bounced past the right fielder, bringing Malone, Cornell and Akles in to score. The hit put the Chargers ahead 5-4. By the end of the inning, UAH led 8-4.

The Chargers held off a late push by Shorter to win 11-7.