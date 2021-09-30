Clear

7 families displaced after fire in Huntsville

Firefighters assess the scene of a fire Thursday on Galaxy Way in Huntsville.

The American Red Cross is assisting affected residents.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 8:29 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 8:29 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Huntsville Fire & Rescue say residents in seven apartments have been displaced after an accidental fire Thursday afternoon. 

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way. Huntsville Fire & Rescue reported six units responded to the fire, which left six apartments damaged.

The department said the cause of the fire appears to be related to a welding project on a staircase at the apartment complex. No injuries were reported. 

The American Red Cross is assisting affected residents.

