7 families displaced after fire in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire & Rescue say residents in seven apartments have been displaced after an accidental fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way. Huntsville Fire & Rescue reported six units responded to the fire, which left six apartments damaged.

The department said the cause of the fire appears to be related to a welding project on a staircase at the apartment complex. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting affected residents.