7 displaced after early morning Albertville fire

Thursday, an early morning fire took the home of 7 people on George Wallace Drive in Albertville.

"I woke up to my mom and sister screaming and I didn't know what was going on," explained Jaycee Wills.

Right now, Jaycee Wills and her family are safe thanks to moving quickly to escape a fire that started just across the hall. Most of their belongings were destroyed.

"Inside is just absolutely horrible. You can't tell what's what," said Wills.

Gregory Belue was arrested for obstrucing law enforcement. Police say he was under the influence at the time of his arrest. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt because of the fire.

Firefighters say it was under control in 20-25 minutes.