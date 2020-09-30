7 charged in $41 million drug fraud scheme with links to Decatur, Madison

Seven people face multiple charges related to a $41 million health care fraud and drug operations with ties to North Alabama.

A 25-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Mark Murphy and Jennifer Murphy, both 63 and of Lewisburg, TN, for conspiring to use their medical practice, Northern Alabama Pain Specialists, to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances.

They used controlled substances to grow and maintain a large patient population in order to profit from medically unnecessary services that Mark Murphy would order for those patients, according to a news release from the office of Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Two Northern Alabama Pain Specialists clinics were in Decatur and Madison.

Also in the news release:

Brian Bowman, 39, of Attalla, Ala., Christie Rollins a/k/a Christie Schneid, 49, of Petersburg, TN, Mark Murphy Jr., 33, of Lewisburg, TN and Willie Frank Murphy, of Lewisburg, TN, also conspired to and engaged in a scheme to pay and receive kickbacks and to defraud health care benefit programs out of at least $41 million in payments for items and services that were medically unnecessary and, in some cases not provided.

“Such items and services included: (1) medical office visits, (2) durable medical equipment (“DME”), (3) urine drug screens (“UDS”), (4) high-reimbursing pharmaceuticals, and (5) nerve conduction studies. Finally, Jennifer Murphy used a purported charity to conceal receipt of illegal kickbacks and submitted false tax returns to conceal income received from the fraud,” according to the release.

The release said a seventh co-conspirator, Sharon Lutrell, 67, of Lewisburg, TN, who is also part of this conspiracy, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to receive kickbacks. Lutrell has been charged separately by Information.

