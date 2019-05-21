Clear
7 arrested, more than 100 cited in Huntsville police checkpoint

It was held from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday on US Hwy. 431 South and Cove Commons.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:07 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task Force found a stolen vehicle and made several arrests during a safety checkpoint Saturday.

During the checkpoint, officers made contact with more than 500 vehicles, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesperson. During the checkpoint, officers made four DUI arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and issued more than 100 citations.

Officers also arrested a person on an operating a stolen vehicle charge from Limestone County. They found the vehicle while Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies were taking the report from the victim.

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

