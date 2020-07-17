7 arrested in Jackson County drug bust

Seven people were arrested and charged Thursday after Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of drug activity at a Cumberland Lane house in Langston.

The sheriff’s office said a search uncovered methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, digital scales, marijuana, marijuana pipes, and a syringe.

Arrested in connection with this investigation were:

Veronica Nichole King, age 32, of Langston; charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. In custody bond set at $5,600;

James Quinton Little, age 54, of Langston; charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Released on $5,300 bond;

Dwight Paul Long, age 42, of Scottsboro; charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House. Released on $5,600 bond;

Kayla Elaine McKinney, age 35, of Langston; charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Released on $5,300 bond;

Ginger Kennedy Woodle, age 43, of Langston; charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Loitering in a Drug House, and several outstanding arrest warrants for Failure to Pay on NWNI and Failure to Appear on Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. In custody bond not set for all charges;

Jason Allen Woodle, age 39, of Langston; charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering in a Drug House. In custody bond set at $5,600.

Additionally, deputies said Terry Darrell Myers, age 64, of Dutton was seen leaving the residence and found to have a switched tag. During the course of the traffic stop, Myers was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with Felony DUI. In custody Bond not yet set.