Child dies after being injured in Christmas parade crash in Wisconsin, bringing death toll to 6

Darrell E. Brooks Jr.

A prosecutor in the case announced the child's death during the first court appearance for the driver, Darrell Brooks.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 4:38 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A sixth person has died after being injured when a driver crashed through barriers and into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

A prosecutor in the case announced the child's death during the first court appearance for the driver, Darrell E. Brooks Jr. Brooks was previously charged with killing five people and injuring nearly 50 others in Sunday's crash in Waukesha. 

A criminal complaint read in court shows Brooks made no attempt to slow down and is in fact accused of driving in a zig-zag pattern in an apparent attempt to hit more people.

