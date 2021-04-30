6th annual Strawberry Festival in Moulton helps small businesses

This weekend is the 6th annual Strawberry Festival in Moulton.

The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but this year, it's back and better than ever.

The festival is going on at the Lions Club Fairgrounds. Friday morning, there was the first-ever Lawrence County Wellness Run.

There are about 100 vendors set up all throughout the festival. Several of the vendors told WAAY 31 that the festival is already helping them financially after this past year.

“The pandemic hit us hard. We work out of our house, so we really had to shut down when we all had to be in our homes all the time, but when they finally opened back up and let us out, it meant so much just to be able to travel outside," said one of the owners of Plum Southern Grit, Whitney Pitt. "Our sales have done really excellent because people really enjoyed going out and shopping for new things, other than looking at what they got at their house all the time. They’ve really enjoyed it.”

The festival is continuing on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.