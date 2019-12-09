Clear

67 grams of meth, gun, more uncovered in Morgan County home search

Jason Patrick Henderson (left) and Andrea Dawn Adcock (right)

Two Danville residents are behind bars after law enforcement says a warrant led them to drug traffickers.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Two Danville residents are behind bars after law enforcement says a warrant led them to drug traffickers.

Jason Patrick Henderson, 45, and Andrea Dawn Adcock, 37, both of Danville were arrested Sunday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. They both were booked in the Morgan County Jail with $10,000 bonds.

The Morgan Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division went to a residence in the 100 block of Gardenia Pvt. Drive on Sunday to serve a probation revocation warrant on Henderson, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Deputies there saw drug paraphernalia, marijuana and items consistent with methamphetamine sales, he said.

Drug Task Force agents responded, finding 67.5 grams of meth, a handgun and other paraphernalia items, Swafford said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events