67 grams of meth, gun, more uncovered in Morgan County home search

Two Danville residents are behind bars after law enforcement says a warrant led them to drug traffickers.

Jason Patrick Henderson, 45, and Andrea Dawn Adcock, 37, both of Danville were arrested Sunday and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. They both were booked in the Morgan County Jail with $10,000 bonds.

The Morgan Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division went to a residence in the 100 block of Gardenia Pvt. Drive on Sunday to serve a probation revocation warrant on Henderson, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Deputies there saw drug paraphernalia, marijuana and items consistent with methamphetamine sales, he said.

Drug Task Force agents responded, finding 67.5 grams of meth, a handgun and other paraphernalia items, Swafford said.