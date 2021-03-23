6-year-old girl’s dream granted by Make-A-Wish Alabama

A dream come true was granted for six-year-old Maelin-Kate by Make-A-Wish Alabama on Tuesday at James Clemens High School.

Maelin-Kate was diagnosed with a rare genetic blood disease at five years old and had to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

James Clemens High School raised money last year for Make-A-Wish Alabama through the Kids For Wish Kids program.

Student Government Association president Jackson Quarles said they're able to do a Make-A-Wish reveal every two years.

“In preparation for this event, we raised money last year, $10,000, and she was supposed to get her wish last year, but since COVID, we weren't able to do that. So, we already had the money left over. We just had to figure out what her wish was,” Quarles said.

Maelin-Kate's wish of a puppy was granted, and she named it Penny.

Students at the high school were able to take part in the parade around the school to celebrate Maelin-Kate.