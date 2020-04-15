Clear
6-year-old gets birthday parade from Madison County law enforcement officers

Local law enforcement officers celebrated a little girl’s birthday with a drive-by parade.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Social distancing didn't stop law enforcement officers from celebrating a little girl's birthday.

Lacey just turned 6 years old. She couldn't have a party with the coronavirus restrictions, so Huntsville police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers decided to give her a birthday parade.

Happy birthday, Lacey!

