6-year-old gets birthday parade from Madison County law enforcement officers

Social distancing didn't stop law enforcement officers from celebrating a little girl's birthday.
Lacey just turned 6 years old. She couldn't have a party with the coronavirus restrictions, so Huntsville police, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers decided to give her a birthday parade.
Happy birthday, Lacey!
Social distancing won’t stop area law enforcement from a drive by birthday party. Thank you @mcsosheriffAL and @ALEAprotects for helping wish Lacey a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/aHe1KF1MfW
— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) April 15, 2020
