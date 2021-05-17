6-year-old accidentally shot to death by 3-year-old in Shelby County

A 6-year-old child is dead after a shooting in Maylene Monday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the child was shot by a 3-year-old sibling at about 10 a.m. Monday on Goldilocks Lane.

A 3-year-old sibling found the gun, and accidentally shot the older child.

The injured child was taken to the hospital, but later died from the injury.

“This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child. I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.” -- Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego

