6 people injured in wreck involving Huntsville city bus, SUV

From a WAAY 31 viewer

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon on Patton Road and Foster Avenue.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Six people were injured in a wreck involving a Huntsville city transit bus Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on Patton Road and Foster Avenue.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., it's believed an SUV rear-ended the bus. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured but is in stable condition. Five people who were on the bus were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

