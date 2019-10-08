6 people injured in wreck involving Huntsville city bus, SUV

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Six people were injured in a wreck involving a Huntsville city transit bus Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on Patton Road and Foster Avenue.
According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., it's believed an SUV rear-ended the bus. The driver of the SUV was seriously injured but is in stable condition. Five people who were on the bus were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
