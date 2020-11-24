6 people arrested for drugs in DeKalb County since Friday

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s arrested six people for drug charges since Friday.

The first arrest happened on Friday when Corey Michael Plunkett, 34, of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says deputies and Henagar police officers found Plunkett passed out in a vehicle near Highway 75 and Highway 40 in Henagar. They say synthetic marijuana was located in the vehicle.

Also, on Friday, DeKalb County deputies, along with Valley Head police, went to the home of Johnny Ray Elkins, 30, of Valley Head to execute an arrest on an outstanding warrant. They say methamphetamine and marijuana were found, and Elkins was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Saturday, a traffic stop on Main Street in Fyffe led to methamphetamine being found and the arrest of Buddy Joe Thompson, 40, of Attalla. He is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, Sylvania police conducted a traffic stop near County Road 102 and Carissa Road and arrested Isaac Scott Edwards, 20, of Sylvania. He’s charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says synthetic marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Lastly, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office responded to multiple drug complaints at the Mountain View Motel. We’re told agents arrived on scene and witnessed a drug transaction in progress.

The sheriff’s office says large amounts of synthetic marijuana were seized. Brittany Nicole Owens, 30, of Sylvania is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathon Randolph Gafford, 41, of Fort Payne was arrested for two felony warrants and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.