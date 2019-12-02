$6 million upgrades open at Central School in Madison County

Students at one Madison County school returned Monday to a brand new cafeteria and car rider line.

The $6 million project is giving Central School some much needed space.

Alex Hughes, the school's principal, said lunch time for 750 students at the school is no longer a problem.

"It was almost impossible to get them all in and all out in a reasonable time," he said.

All students will now eat closer to noon instead of in the mornings or late afternoons.

“The lunch room makes school fun. I am excited to go to lunch everyday," said Nolee Hicks, a 4th grade student.

Hicks said the extra space was definitely needed.

“We came down to eat breakfast and then we saw the car line and we were really surprised. We were like it’s really big and better than the old one I have to say that," she added.

Hicks is not the only one who's excited for the new dining hall and kitchen.

"Just condensing that time makes scheduling so much easier as far as art music, extracurricular things like that," Hughes added.

The changes didn't only come inside the school, but also behind the building for a new car rider line that is going to allow more students to unload at once.

“Makes it much safer and makes it go much quicker," Hughes said.

Hughes said those who don't have kids who attend the school should stop seeing the back-up on Moontown road.

“At one time we had cars backed up nearly half a mile both ways on Moontown road," he said.