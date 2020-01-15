6 charged in bust at suspected Decatur drug house

Six people face charges after a Decatur drug house bust.

Xanax, weapons and drug paraphernalia were found in a Tuesday bust at a home in the 1600 block of 17th Street SE in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff Narcotics Agents, ALEA Region F Drug Task Force partners and the Decatur Police Department SWAT Team executed the search warrant.

Agents arrested Tristan Hunter Couch, 23, of Somerville on a bond revocation warrant. He was also charged with the unlawful possession of a controlled substance – alprazolam (Xanax). Additional firearm-related charges are pending, according to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

These five people were charged with loitering in a drug house:

* Domonique Kendrell Currington, 29, of Somerville

* Benjamin Tyler Edwards, 26, of Guntersville

* Donald Hunter Gibbs, 23, of Guntersville

* Hayle Lashae Jones, 21, of Boaz

* Colby Shumate, 29, of Guntersville

"We continue to utilize tips from the public in addition to the hard work of our agents and partner agencies to locate and arrest individuals involved in illegal narcotics within our county," said Chief Deputy Price.