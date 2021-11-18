6 area teams still in the hunt for state titles

The high school football quarterfinals kick off in Alabama and Tennessee on Friday night and only six area teams are left in the fight.

In 1A action, the red-hot Decatur Heritage Eagles (10-2), fresh off a record-breaking second-round win, will take on the Pickens County (10-2) team that sent them home last year.

“Whoever beats Pickens has really done something,” head coach Steve Meek said. “They’ve accomplished something. And, again, that’s the way it should be. I’d like to think if they beat us they’ve done something.”

At the same level across state lines, the reigning champion Fayetteville Tigers (10-2) are set to take on McKenzie for a spot in the final four. Head coach Kenny Morson said defense has carried his team this year, but the leadership of the upperclassmen has been essential.

“The senior class we’ve got right now, since they were sophomores, are 34-3. So they understand what it is to win and they understand what it takes to get there to win so they’re a seasoned group,” Morson explained.

In 2A play, Mars Hill Bible (9-3) is looking to bring home another time, but the defending champion Panthers have to get through Spring Garden first.

“We gotta come out and want it as much as they do. And they’re gonna be highly motivated -- they’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors that played here last year -- we beat ‘em in the semifinals and so we know they’re an experienced team and they’re gonna be really hungry and we gotta come out and meet their energy and their toughness,” head coach Darrell Higgins explained.

If Fyffe doesn’t come to mind when you think of 3A football, you must live in another state. The back-to-back-to-back state champs have a matchup with Saks this week.

Head coach Paul Benefield said his team’s response to their first loss since 2017 has made him very proud.

“That could have been devastating to a lot of kids,” he said. “But gotta be proud of them for that. And hopefully, they’ll carry that on to the rest of their life. It’s time to move on when something bad happens and get up and go to work the next day.”

Last but not least, 4A action features two area teams, with the undefeated Brooks Lions (12-0) hosting Oneonta (11-1) and the Madison Academy Mustangs (11-1) traveling to Good Hope (9-3).

Over in Killen, Lions’ head coach Brad Black said his team has been playing well all year but they’ve really amped up their sense of urgency heading into this game.

“It’s just the next round and as you keep going farther, everybody keeps getting better and better,” Black said, “and if you don’t get better, then that’s when you get left out.”

Over at Bill Washington Stadium, Mustangs’ head coach Bob Godsey says this season’s success is the culmination of a three-year process.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that have put in a lot of time and effort and a lot of maturity to kind of understand situations and how to handle situations,” Godsey said. “And that’s the biggest thing about it. There’s not many situations that we haven’t been in and we don’t have something to draw back on. That really helps.”

We’ll see who can advance to the final four on Friday night.