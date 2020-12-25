6 Nashville Police officers recognized for their role in evacuating residents before the explosion in downtown Nashville

Six officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are being recognized for their role in helping downtown residents evacuate before an RV exploded Friday morning on 2nd Avenue.

"Those officers didn't care about themselves, they cared about the citizens of Nashville," said Police Chief John Drake. "The officers saved lives today and that heroism should be noted."

Those who were recognized are:

Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years;

Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years;

Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16-months;

Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months;

Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21-months; and

Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years.

A curfew is in place in the area around the bombing until Sunday afternoon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead on the case. Those with tips are asked to asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.