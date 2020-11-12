6 Florence High School athletes sign letters of intent

Six Florence Falcons signed their National Letters of Intent Thursday.

Five baseball players and one softball player put pen to paper, officially committing to continue their athletic careers at colleges including the University of Miami, LSU and Calhoun Community College.

Six student-athletes, wearing the caps of the schools they will be playing for, pose for a picture after signing letters of intent Thursday.

Some said Thursday that they can’t wait to join their new programs.

“It’s insane,” future LSU Tiger Grant Taylor said. “The baseball program is outstanding, I mean from years past, I’m just super blessed that I’m getting an opportunity to play for the Tigers.”

“They’re always competing, a top-25 team in and out,” Zeke Bishop, who signed his letter of intent to the University of South Alabama, said. “It’s just a great program to be a part of.”

For other athletes, it’s nice to finally have the day behind them and be able to look forward.

“I’m looking forward to going deep into the playoffs with my team this year,” Jackson McCreless, who signed to Calhoun Community College, said.

“Now, it’s just a lot less stressful and I just feel more relaxed now that I know where I am going,” Halle Koger, the lone softball player in the bunch, said. She signed to play at Lane College.

For the five baseball players, most of who have played together since they were very young, it was special to get to share this moment.

“We’ve been together ever since, you know, so I love those guys and I’m forever grateful for them as well,” Parker White, a Wallace State Community College commit, said.

“I love those guys, even off the baseball field,” future Miami Hurricane Cason Henry said. “We’re all competitive no matter what we’re doing, even if we’re just eating, we’re competitive at it and I love these guys.”