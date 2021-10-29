Clear

5th juvenile subject linked to vandalism at Morgan County church

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church was broken into and vandalized

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it has identified a fifth subject in the vandalism case at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

This subject is a 14-year-old male, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities previously identified an 11-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, and two more 14-year-old boys as being responsible for the vandalism that was discovered about two weeks ago.

They face burglary and criminal mischief charges, the sheriff's office said.

The church has undergone a lot of cleanup since the incident, but more help is needed.

Volunteers to help with painting, landscaping, cleaning and carpentry are asked to be at the church from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 30)

If you can help, sign up using this link: https://morgancountysheriff.wufoo.com/forms/community-workday-registration/

