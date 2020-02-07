5th graders at Walnut Grove Elementary surprised with trip to Space Camp

Some Madison County students received an exciting surprise on Friday.

Every 5th grader at Walnut Grove Elementary School is going to Space Camp for free. It’s thanks to the Elks Lodge 1648 in Huntsville.

Each year, the lodge selects a school and sends every 5th grader to Space Camp training. According to Madison County Schools, a former lodge member, Elmer Hargis, left a trust that allows the organization to do this.

The students will head to camp on March 15.