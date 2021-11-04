Skilled to Work: Limestone County 5th graders learn what it's like being a cotton farmer

Some Limestone County fifth grader learned about cotton, its uses, and a possible future in agriculture during a unique field trip.

North Alabama's a very tech-driven area, but the field trip gave students an opportunity to immerse themselves into what put Alabama on the map: Agriculture, more specifically, cotton.

Students tour cotton gin in Limestone County Students tour cotton gin in Limestone County

Driving through North Alabama, you'll see cotton fields all over. Fifth graders in Limestone County and Athens City schools spent the week learning what "Alabama's snow," is used for.

“I just think it’s cool what cotton goes to, because you just think it’s soft and just goes to clothes but it goes to a lot more," said Mazie Kate Smith, a fifth-grader at Cedar Hill Elementary School.

“It can make paper, like stuff to paint on, it can make that, too," said Anthony Leon, a fifth-grader from Tanner Elementary School.

From clothes, dollar bills, salad dressings, and makeup, cotton is something we use on a daily basis.

However, many people don't realize the whole process that goes into its production.

“Some of them walked by the cotton picker and they’re like, ‘That’s a big lawnmower,’” said Lauren Graham.

Graham's advanced agriculture students walked the fifth graders through the process of what happens at the cotton gin from the time it arrives until it gets shipped out to be made into something.

“They may be able to see something that they never even knew existed and this spark an interest for them and them, you know, go down that road and be like, ‘Oh, hey, I want to try this,’ or, ‘This might be something I want to do,'" said Graham.

Students were able to get their hands dirty and pick cotton seeds before being shown how technology has advanced.

The cotton gin at the Associated Growers Co-Op Inc. in Athens is one of the most advanced cotton gins in the country. It can separate 5,500 pounds of cotton every 10 minutes.

Students said they now have a better appreciation for agriculture.

"It’s a lot of cotton and the machines, I still wonder how they built that," said Anthony.