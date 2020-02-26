Huntsville fifth-grader wins state Arbor Day poster contest

Today one fifth grader got the surprise of his young life, winning a State Arbor Day poster contest.

Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School's 5th grader Dylan Montgomery was excited when the announcement came. He won top honors in the city and state contests. It's the 20th straight year that a Huntsville student won the contest. Montgomery told WAAY 31 how excited he was when his name was called.

"It was an amazing feeling," said Dylan.

This year 916 students from 14 schools in Huntsville participated in the poster art contest.

Dylan won cash prizes, and a pizza party for his class.

He will head to Montgomery on Thursday to meet Gov. Kay Ivey and help her plant a tree.