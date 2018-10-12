Huntsville city leaders approve 5G technology agreement

A coveted technology around the globe will soon be in Huntsville. City Council gave Uniti Fiber the go ahead to bring 5G technology to Huntsville in an agreement that allows the company to put small cells throughout the city.

"These are really small. They're about 30 feet high. You know, you're really not going to notice them, but what's really important about this is what these small cells will enable the community to achieve as far as connectivity," said Harrison Diamond, the business relations officer for the City of Huntsville.

When the technology is available, and if your phone supports 5G, you'll find zero lag time and higher speeds. 5G is technology so advanced, only one other city in the U.S. is currently using it.

"Right now there's only one city that's got it turned on. Verizon is doing it in, I believe, Santa Barbara, California," said Diamond.

According to Diamond, the cells give data a deeper network to work off of, which helps to get rid of the "spinning wheel of death" on your phone. This new technology isn't just helping the growing tech industry in the city. It's also influencing the housing market, he said.

"One of the key things people want now when purchasing a home is 'What's going to be my access to broadband?' You know, it is a deal breaker for some people when they're selling their homes," said Diamond.

WAAY 31 talked to a realtor and asked her how important new technology is to home buyers. She said that with the changing workforce, the best technology is well-desired.

"A lot of them, you know, their jobs depend on that. So, you know, they have to work at home or they need that kind of technology just in their day to day living, and so they want to know what's available," said Sarah Lauren Kattos.

Diamond said installation of those poles will begin sometime in December. He also said the approval of the use agreement is just the next phase of Mayor Tommy Battle's Gig City Initiative.

“We consider this announcement right in line with our Gig City Initiative to provide high-speed broadband across our entire community,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.