5K run for fallen Sheffield officer

A 5K run is being organized in honor of fallen Sheffield Police Officer Nick Risner.

The run will not only honor the local hero, but also raise money for the family.

The run will be December 4 at 8 a.m.

You can register here.

If you register before November 19, you can get a guaranteed shirt on race day. A shirt will not be guaranteed after this date.

Sergeant Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty in October. His accused killer Brian Martin will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in December.