Clear

5K run for fallen Sheffield officer

Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner with K-9 Officer Wiske

The run will be on December 4.

Posted: Nov 7, 2021 8:53 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A 5K run is being organized in honor of fallen Sheffield Police Officer Nick Risner. 

The run will not only honor the local hero, but also raise money for the family. 

The run will be December 4 at 8 a.m.

You can register here

If you register before November 19, you can get a guaranteed shirt on race day. A shirt will not be guaranteed after this date. 

Sergeant Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty in October. His accused killer Brian Martin will appear in court for a preliminary hearing in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events