Instagram head faces senators amid anger over possible harm

The lawmakers are demanding the company commit to making changes.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 4:27 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a Senate panel examining social media’s negative effects on young people dismissed as a public relations tactic some safety measures announced by Facebook’s popular Instagram platform.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, faced lawmakers at a hearing with senators angry over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform can harm some young users. The lawmakers are demanding the company commit to making changes.

Under sharp questioning by senators of both parties, Mosseri defended the company’s conduct and the efficacy of its new safety measures. He challenged the assertion that Instagram has been shown to be addictive for young people.

